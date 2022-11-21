'Drishyam 2' BO Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer mints Rs 64 crore in opening weekend, beats 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's recent outing Drishyam 2 has floored the fans and critics alike. The film's second part was long awaited as the fans kept their calm for 7 years and finally, Vijay Salgaonkar is here to answer all their questions.

The film got a bumper opening with over Rs. 15 crores in domestic markets. The crime thriller has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and has minted around Rs. 64 crores after its first weekend.

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

Taking to social media, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Drishyam 2 witnessed a massive jump on Sunday (day 3). His tweet read, "#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets ₹100 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz"

The Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer has now officially beaten the opening weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Ajay-Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.'

'Drishyam 2' features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.