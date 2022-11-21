topStoriesenglish
'Drishyam 2' BO Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer mints Rs 64 crore in opening weekend, beats 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The film got a bumper opening with over Rs. 15 crores in domestic markets. The crime thriller has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and has minted around Rs. 64 crores after its first weekend. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Taking to social media, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Drishyam 2 witnessed a massive jump on Sunday (day 3).

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's recent outing Drishyam 2 has floored the fans and critics alike. The film's second part was long awaited as the fans kept their calm for 7 years and finally, Vijay Salgaonkar is here to answer all their questions.

Taking to social media, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Drishyam 2 witnessed a massive jump on Sunday (day 3). His tweet read, "#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets ₹100 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz"

The Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer has now officially beaten the opening weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Ajay-Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

'Drishyam 2' features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.

