'Drishyam 2' Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer mints Rs 76 crore in 4 days

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's recent outing Drishyam 2 has floored the fans and critics alike. The film's second part was long awaited as the fans kept their calm for 7 years and finally, Vijay Salgaonkar is here to answer all their questions. The film is earning well and has almost reached Rs. 100 crores, it is a big hit already.

The film got a bumper opening with over Rs. 15 crores in domestic markets. The crime thriller has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and has minted around Rs. 64 crores after its first weekend and has passed the Monday challenge too. 'Drishyam 2' has now crossed Rs. 75 crores in total now as it minted around Rs. 11.87 cr on Monday.

#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022

Taking to social media, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Drishyam 2 is doing 'exceptionally well.' "#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

'Drishyam 2' features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.