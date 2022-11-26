topStoriesenglish
Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer's winning streak continues with Rs 112 cr earnings!

Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Collections: The crime thriller also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's latest release Drishyam 2 has wowed the audiences. It has easily minted Rs 112 crore at the domestic box office, and looks unstoppable over the weekend. Drishyam 2 Hindi's positive word of mouth publicity has surely helped it get a solid push at the ticket counters. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: #Drishyam2 continues to dominate, remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Fri… Strong advance bookings should ensure double digits on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ 125 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr. Total: ₹ 112.53 cr. #India biz.

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

Drishyam 2 Hindi also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios. 

The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.

 

