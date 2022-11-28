Drishyam 2 Hindi box office collections: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film inches closer to Rs 200 Cr mark after a superb second weekend!

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is having a stupendous run at the box office. In just 10 days of its run, the film has crossed Rs 140 crores at the national level and is soon looking to touch Rs 200 Cr mark. The film has also received positive response from the critics and they have priased the performances of the actors as well as the plot of the film.

“The total of the film will be 141 crore nett plus after its second weekend and the way the film is trending it is cruising to the 200 crore nett plus and it looks like a question of how more than 200 crore nett. the Gujarat / Saurashtra belt has run riot on Saturday and Sunday and when theta happens at the box office today there is no stopping the film,” Box Office India reported.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh also noted a growth of 11.18 percent at the national chains for ‘Drishyam 2’.

#Drishyam2 at *national chains*… WEEKEND 2: *Day 8* vs *Day 9* vs *Day 10* biz…

#PVR: 1.95 cr / 3.32 cr / 3.67 cr

#INOX: 1.51 cr / 2.97 cr / 3.30 cr

#Cinepolis: 79 lacs / 1.40 cr / 1.58 cr

Total: ₹ 4.25 cr / ₹ 7.69 cr / ₹ 8.55 cr

GROWTH: 11.18% pic.twitter.com/IPY5eUbWAc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

The film’s collections have shown this growth despite facing tough competition from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ which released in the theatres on November 25, Friday.

The film is a sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’ which had also received positive response from the audience and critics alike. The action-thriller is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the original.

‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.