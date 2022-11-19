Drishyam 2 Hindi Day 1 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller gets BUMPER opening, earns Rs 15 cr

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's recent outing Drishyam 2 has floored the fans and critics alike. It has got a bumper opening with over Rs 15 crore in domestic markets. The crime thriller has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and looks like it is on its way to create history over the weekend with Rs 50 cr plus earnings. Drishyam 2 Hindi is the sequel to 2015 film by the same name.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #Drishyam2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures…

Takes a FLYING START on Day 1

SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films]

₹ 50 cr+ weekend on the cards

Fri ₹ 15.38 cr. #India biz.

He also presented a comparative number analysis of Drishyam 2 Hindi version with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. #Drishyam2 vs #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at *national chains*… *Day 1* biz…

#Drishyam2

#PVR: 3.45 cr

#INOX: 2.75 cr

#Cinepolis: 1.40 cr

Total: ₹ 7.60 cr

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2

#PVR: 3.27 cr

#INOX: 2.61 cr

#Cinepolis: 1.35 cr

Total: ₹ 7.23 cr

The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes. Netizens haied Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's massive entertainer Drishyam 2. Social media army gave it a major thumbs up and early first reviews proved it to be a massive hit.