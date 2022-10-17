NewsEntertainmentMovies
DRISHYAM 2

Drishyam 2 trailer: Akshaye Khanna joins forces with Tabu to unveil Ajay Devgn’s secret

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Drishyam 2' has been released. Akshaye Khanna has joined forces with Tabu to unveil Vijay Salgaonkar's secret.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 04:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: It has been seven years since Ajay Devgn`s character Vijay Salgaonkar`s case was closed, however, the tables have turned as Tabu`s character IG Meera Deshmukh is hell-bent to find out what happened to her son. She has now joined forces with actor Akshaye Khanna, who after seven years is reopening the case with `Drishyam 2`. The film`s trailer was launched in Goa on Monday afternoon and was graced by Ajay, Tabu and Akshaye. 
 
The over two-minutes trailer starts with Vijay saying that his family is still being troubled for IG Meera Deshmukh`s son Sam`s disappearance after 7 years. It sees that the case is still open. Akshaye Khanna is the investigating officer and behind Vijay. Going backward, Akshaye faces the same problem of evidence Tabu faced seven years go. 
 
Meera, who is now a former IG says that last time she failed because she underestimated a `4th-fail anpadh` but not again as he has challenged a mother. Towards the end of the trailer, we also see Vijay Salgaonkar recording his confession. Will the family’s truth be out this time? 

Watch the trailer here 

Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement for the film. “Akshay sir is just a fabulous actor... Really yaar getting goosebumps by the way Ajay sir, Tabu mam and the whole cast is just awesome...,” commented one user. “Ajay Devgan + Akshay Khanna + tabbu = deadly combination,” added another user.   
 
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, `Drishyam 2` brings back Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. The film, which is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name, is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. 

