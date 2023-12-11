trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697602
Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Explains Meaning Of Film's Title, Drops Glimpse Of New Song O Mahi

Makers of 'Dunki' are all set to release 'Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi', a romantic melody. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Dunki' have kept the excitement alive by treating the audience to 'Dunki Drop 1', 'Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya', 'Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se', and Dunki Drop 4, the trailer. This has certainly heightened anticipation to see more of this endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani. 

Without further delay, the makers are now gearing up to release 'Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi'. To amplify the excitement, they released a glimpse of the promotional video just a few hours before its release. 

In a recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the song as one of his favorite tracks from the film album, and audiences can't wait for the whole track to drop. 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' is nearing its release, and the makers are not leaving any chance to keep the audience hooked. 'Dunki Drop 5' is all set for its arrival today.

DUNKI-SALAAR BOX OFFICE BATTLE

'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', which is also arriving in cinemas on December 22, 2023. 'Salaar', also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

DUNKI

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 

The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

