Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's photo from London sets go viral on internet

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, 'Dunki' highlights the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:05 AM IST|Source: ANI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film 'Dunki' in London. A picture of the duo shooting on the streets of London has now gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a chequered shirt and red jacket along with denims while Taapsee is wearing a pink pullover. Taapsee is also seen carrying a backpack in the photo. Take a look at the photo:

On July 18, Shah Rukh's first look was leaked online. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was again seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist.

Shah Rukh's photo from an Italian restaurant in London also went viral recently. In the photo, SRK was seen posing alongside the two chefs from the Italian restaurant 'II Borro'.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani. The film is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 

It went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Apart from 'Dunki', SRK will next be seen in director Sidharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has director Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara. 

