New Delhi: In a fascinating revelation regarding the making of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial venture '12th Fail,' the real-life educator and mentor, Vikas Divyakirti, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shares an intriguing anecdote about why director Vidhu Vinod Chopra chose to shoot the movie in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar rather than opting for the traditional studio or set.



Vikas Divyakirti, renowned for coaching and mentoring students in their pursuit of clearing the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services examination, plays himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial venture, '12th Fail.'

According to Vikas, the initial plan was to shoot '12th Fail' in the studios of Mumbai and Karjat. The production team had conducted thorough research and even constructed sets replicating Mukherjee Nagar. Notably, Nitin Desai, a respected figure in the industry, was part of this team.



However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a different vision. He wanted to experience Mukherjee Nagar first-hand before proceeding with the studio set construction. What unfolded during his visit was a revelation. After spending a few hours wandering the streets of Mukherjee Nagar, he realized that the authenticity and raw emotions of the real location could not be replicated on a set.

Vikas informs, "Initially it was 100% decided that the film would be shot in the studios of Mumbai and Karjat. The team making the set in the studio had also come to Mukherjee Nagar and done their research. Late friend Nitin Desai himself was in this team."



"Vidhu sir wanted to see Mukherjee Nagar with his own eyes before the construction of his set. He came, but could not return! After wandering around the streets here for a few hours, he understood that the artificial Mukherjee Nagar would remain 'artificial'. The sparkle visible in the eyes of students, the ray of hope present on the faces of parents - all this will be lost in acting. And by evening he announced – the shooting will take place here! At the real location! Among real students!! And then this happened. That's why while watching the film, you don't just see Mukherjee Nagar, you become a part of it!" Vikas adds.



'12th Fail,' inspired by real-life stories, delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, it goes beyond being just a film about an exam; it is a compelling narrative that encourages people to persevere in the face of failures and to keep fighting for their dreams.



Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is all set to captivate audiences worldwide when it releases on October 27th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. This film, with its unique shooting location and inspiring storyline, promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that’ll resonate with viewers of all ages.