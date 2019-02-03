हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Day 2 Box Office collections: Sonam Kapoor starrer shows upward trend

Check out the collections 

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Day 2 Box Office collections: Sonam Kapoor starrer shows upward trend

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's coming of age drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is making the right kind of noise amongst the audience. The film has been lauded for its impeccable direction and the effortless portrayal of all the characters. However, despite rave reviews that film did not see a great opening at the Box Office. On the second day of its release, the collections have marginally increased.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL."

Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga around the secret love story of Sonam Kapoor's character, who finds it difficult to come out of her closet.  She feels stifled in her own world until a friend and confidante Rajkummar Rao walks into her life.

 

It  highlights the plight of a homosexual person struggling to reveal her real identity to the conservative society. 

Sonam's role in the film is one of a kind as no mainstream actress had taken up a character like this in the recent past and hence the film is highly anticipated. 

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The starcast includes  Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Southern sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has released on February 1, 2019

Tags:
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaekldtal box office collectionsSonam Kapoor
