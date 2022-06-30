NewsEntertainmentMovies
ARJUN KAPOOR

Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria depict sizzling chemistry in new poster

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, 'Ek Villain 2' is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria depict sizzling chemistry in new poster

MUMBAI: The first poster of the much-awaited film of this season 'Ek Villain Returns' is out now! The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first official poster. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead in the movie, took to his Instagram to share the poster. Looking sharp and raw, Arjun flexes his well-built body in the poster. By the looks of it, it's also clear that Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite him in the movie.

Arjun shared two black and white posters from the film. In the first one, he gives an angry stare into the camera as Tara holds him. An arm covered in tattoos, Arjun sports an edgy, intense avatar. Tara, on the other hand, gives a raw, charismatic side pose. In the other poster, their chemistry is quite steamy as they are seen seated on a motorcycle, facing each other. 

As Tara flexes her toned body in the photo, Arjun holds her romantically. Posting the photo, Arjun also made the announcement that the trailer of the film will be launched on Thursday. He wrote, "Hero-heroine ka zamana gaya, now it's time to hail the Villain!#EkVillainReturns, trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas this Villaintines Day-29th July 2022."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Apart from Arjun and Tara, 'Ek Villain 2' also stars Disha Patani and John Abraham. 

The makers of the upcoming thriller film had on Monday unveiled the first official poster of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up a yellow smiley mask, which was a part of the earlier part 'Ek Villain' as well.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, 'Ek Villain 2' is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria Ek Villain 2 Ek Villain 2 poster Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra Shraddha Kapoor

