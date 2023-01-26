Ektaa Kapoor Organizes Special Party for Ridhi Dogra and Team ‘Lakadbaggha’ on Film's Success

New Delhi: Content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has always kept a keen eye on the content that has a mass appeal. While the filmmaker has always treated her fans with some amazing content, she also hunts for intriguing and captivating content around her. One such amazing content that has grabbed her attention is the action thriller 'Lakadbaggha' and for celebrating the amazing response the film is receiving from all across, she has organized a special party for the team members and industry friends.

The party was a big star affair. Besides the cast of the film Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra, other guests who attended the party include Ektaa R Kapoor, Krystle D'souza, Soni Razdan, Sudeep Sahir, Sanjay Suri, Paresh Pahuja, Anita Hassanandani, Shruti Pathak, Meiyang Chang, Sahil Khattar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Vandana Joshi, Rajat Barmecha, Dibakar Banerjee amongst other friends from the industry.

“I always support good stories and Lakadbaggha is a great film and we should celebrate good cinema. I am an animal lover myself and this is India's first Animal lover Vigilante film which makes it very special,” says Ektaa R Kapoor

Lakadbaggha premiered at the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival and had its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival & also won the best actor award for Anshuman Jha at HBO SAIFF in New York. It has been garnering critical acclaim and audience love for its noble intentions and raw action set pieces.

“It is an independent- small film that released in theatres with a lot of courage and guts. To get recognition and appreciation from the audience and the industry is heartwarming. Thank you also to Ektaa for encouraging our film and the effort put in by the whole team,” said the leading lady of the film Ridhi Dogra.