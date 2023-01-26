topStoriesenglish2566038
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RIDHI DOGRA

Ektaa Kapoor Organizes Special Party for Ridhi Dogra and Team ‘Lakadbaggha’ on Film's Success

Ektaa Kapoor organised a special party for team Lakadbaggha including lead actors Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha. It was attended by several members from the industry.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ektaa Kapoor Organizes Special Party for Ridhi Dogra and Team ‘Lakadbaggha’ on Film's Success

New Delhi: Content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has always kept a keen eye on the content that has a mass appeal. While the filmmaker has always treated her fans with some amazing content, she also hunts for intriguing and captivating content around her. One such amazing content that has grabbed her attention is the action thriller 'Lakadbaggha' and for celebrating the amazing response the film is receiving from all across, she has organized a special party for the team members and industry friends.  

The party was a big star affair. Besides the cast of the film Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra, other guests who attended the party include Ektaa R Kapoor, Krystle D'souza, Soni Razdan, Sudeep Sahir, Sanjay Suri, Paresh Pahuja, Anita Hassanandani, Shruti Pathak, Meiyang Chang, Sahil Khattar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Vandana Joshi, Rajat Barmecha, Dibakar Banerjee amongst other friends from the industry. 

“I always support good stories and Lakadbaggha is a great film and we should celebrate good cinema. I am an animal lover myself and this is India's first Animal lover Vigilante film which makes it very special,” says Ektaa R Kapoor 

Lakadbaggha premiered at the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival and had its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival & also won the best actor award for Anshuman Jha at HBO SAIFF in New York. It has been garnering critical acclaim and audience love for its noble intentions and raw action set pieces.  

“It is an independent- small film that released in theatres with a lot of courage and guts. To get recognition and appreciation from the audience and the industry is heartwarming. Thank you also to Ektaa for encouraging our film and the effort put in by the whole team,” said the leading lady of the film Ridhi Dogra. 

Live Tv

Ridhi DograEktaa KapoorLakadbagghaAnushman JhaEktaa Kapoor party

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023