New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut shared a big update regarding her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', revealing that the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a few required cuts. This political period drama, which has faced its fair share of controversies, is now one step closer to hitting theaters.

For months, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer political period drama. Actress took to Instagram and shared updates regarding her film 'Emergency'.

On Instagram, Ranaut finally shared the news with her followers, stating, “We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency.” She assured fans that details regarding the release date would be revealed soon, expressing gratitude for their patience and support throughout the waiting period.

Earlier, PTI reports indicated that the CBFC would only issue a certification if specific cuts, recommended by its revising committee, were made. Following discussions, Ranaut, who directed and co-produced the film while also portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, agreed to the suggested modifications.

About 'Emergency'

Emergency delves into the various phases of Indira Gandhi's political career, exploring significant events and crises, including the rise of the Khalistani movement and the broader political tensions of the era. With its evocative visuals and dramatic storytelling, the film aims to transport audiences back to a pivotal moment in India's democratic history.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The film boasts a stellar cast Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and the late Satish Kaushik.

Originally scheduled for theatrical release on September 6, 2024, Ranaut has confirmed that she will soon announce the new release date, keeping fans on the edge of their seats for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.