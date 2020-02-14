हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
tanhaji box office collections

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Box Office update

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. 

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn starrer &#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039; Box Office update

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn is one happy man right now. His latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has not only turned out to be a money-spinner but also giving a tough fight to other releases at the Box Office. The film has been widely appreciated by the audiences and it clearly shows in a mammoth figure earnings. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji has superb Week 5... Continues to collect, despite limited screens + shows *and* opposition from new films week after week... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs, Thu 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.93 cr. #India biz.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr
Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr
Week 4: ₹ 21.65 cr
Week 5: ₹ 10.41 cr
Total: ₹ 269.93 cr
#India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.

Om Raut has directed the period drama in which Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

