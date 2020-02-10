Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' crosses Rs 260 cr, challenges Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn is on a roll! He has once again proved his might at the Box Office with his latest 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' refusing to slow down. The movie by Om Raut has raked in huge moolah for the makers and is continuing to do so with a slip at the ticket counters.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first film to have crossed Rs 260 crore at the Box Office. It is now on the verge of challenging the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.