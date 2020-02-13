Entertainment News: Angrezi Medium trailer review - Irrfan Khan starrer makes you laugh, cry and jump in joy – Watch

Movie: Angrezi Medium

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Director: Homi Adajania

Trailer Ratings: 3.5/5

All we want to see is more of Irrfan Khan – an incredible actor of the India cinema. He is back on-screen with 'Angrezi Medium' and the makers have released the emotionally charged up trailer which has the right ingredients of an entertaining recipe.

Irrfan plays Champak, a loving father, who can go to any heights to fulfil the dreams of his academically bright daughter Radhika Madan aka Tarika. She looks perfect for the part and is very different from what we have seen of her in telly dramas.

Tarika wants to study in London and that's what keeps the momentum going in the screenplay. The sacrifices and hardships faced by a parent in realising the child's dream is what will find a connect with most of the viewers.

Deepak Dobriyal as Dheeraj will bring a smile to your faces, naturally. The actor is blessed with perfect comic timing and matching it with a seasoned performer like Irrfan—the audience cannot ask for more.

Then there's Kareena Kapoor Khan, seen as a cop in London and her character looks interesting. Probably, more so because we are watching her with Irrfan Khan in a single frame for the first time ever.

The dialogues are breezy yet kickass, like the “Inshallah the boys played well”. It will remind you of Pakistani cricket captain and creates a burst of laughter especially because Deepak Dobriyal is effortless in saying it.

Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi Kiku Sharda and several other known faces form a solid supporting cast. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it and is expected to fly high much like the original 'Hindi Medium' (2017).

All in all, 'Angrezi Medium' trailer assures that this one remains a must-watch and most-awaited release of 2020.

And yes Irrfan, we are waiting for you...