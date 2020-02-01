Entertainment news - Jawaani Jaaneman box office report: Saif Ali Khan’s film earns 3 crore on Day 1

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is Saif Ali Khan’s second release in a month after the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, headlined by Ajay Devgn. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s, Friday release, earned Rs 3.24 crore on the opening day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film performed better than many of Saif’s solo releases and the business showed an upward trend at some places. However, Taran Adarsh said that in order to earn a ‘respectable total’, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ should need a positive growth over the weekend. 

He wrote, “’Jawaani Jaaneman’ does much better than several solo Saif Ali Khan movies released in the recent past... Business witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri Rs 3.24 cr.”

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ marks Alaya’s debut. She is the daughter of former actress Pooja Bedi. The film also stars Tabu.

The plot is set in London and revolves around a young girl Tia who is in search of her father, and after the DNA test, she discovers that Saif's character, an unmarried casanova, is her father, while she herself is pregnant and the expected baby is from her ex-boyfriend.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Saif.

This is Saif’s second release in a month after the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film has scored Rs 240.64 crore at the box office. 

