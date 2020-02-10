हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jawaani Jaaneman

Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office report card

Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; Box Office report card

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has manged to maintain its grip at multiplexes. The film faced tough competition from Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which refuses to slow down at the Box Office. 

'Jawaani Jaaneman' marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her maiden act.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote:

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.

Om Raut has directed this romantic drama. 

 

