Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' witnesses a dip at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan enticed the audiences with his fun act in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Although the critics hailed the performances and screenplay yet it didn't witness a jump at the Box Office. Nitin Kakkar's directorial venture has raked in over Rs 25 crore in India so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 25.18 cr. #India biz.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.