baaghi 3

Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' scores well at Box Office, crosses Rs 90 cr

'Baaghi 3' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios. 

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' scores well at Box Office, crosses Rs 90 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's latest entertainer 'Baaghi 3' has scored well at the Box Office. However, the deadly Coronavirus has surely affected the business of the movie as people are avoiding crowded place to ensure safety. Filmmakers have pushed ahead many releases and others are planning to do so. 

'Baaghi 3' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz.

Although the movie has crossed Rs 90 crore at domestic Box Office so far, it would have entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club long back, had the Coronavirus scare not been a pandemic. 

The film brings Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor back together after the'2016 original 'Baaghi. 

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.

 

