Excel Entertainment Announces Premiere Date For Agni, Set To Launch Globally On THIS Date

New Delhi: Prime Video, in partnership with Excel Entertainment, has officially revealed the premiere date for its highly anticipated Hindi film Agni, set to launch exclusively on the streaming platform on December 6. Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, Agni will be available for Prime Video members in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in key roles. Agni marks a significant milestone as India’s first film to focus on the courageous lives of firefighters, offering a poignant and visually stunning portrayal of their sacrifices.

A Heart-Racing Tale of Heroism and Struggle

Set against the backdrop of a city gripped by a mysterious surge in fires, Agni follows the journey of Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi), a firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a hotshot policeman, who must work together to combat the escalating crisis. Amid the destructive flames, the film delves deeply into Vitthal's emotional struggles, not only in confronting the infernos around him but also in his personal fight for respect, both from his peers and within his own family. As the two men navigate their complex relationship, Agni highlights the unyielding courage of those who risk everything to save lives.

“With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity and resilience. This film is a unique portrayal of first responders, where human drama unfolds amid life and death situations, all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative. This is a story about firefighters who not only face external fires but also fight heart wrenching personal battles. Agni is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering impactful and relatable stories that foster a much deeper connection with audiences at large. We are also excited about our long-term collaboration with Excel Entertainment, as we continue to drive our mission of bringing compelling content to viewers worldwide,” said Manish Menghani.

A Tribute to Firefighters and Their Unseen Battles

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment expressed their pride in bringing Agni to the screen. “We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities. The film goes much beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line. This groundbreaking project has been masterfully helmed by the genius Rahul Dholakia and our prime stars Pratik and Divyenndu, who will surely leave the audiences worldwide intrigued. There couldn’t have been a better partner than our long-time collaborator Prime Video to bring this film on a global stage.”

Agni – Streaming Worldwide on December 6

As the film prepares to debut on Prime Video on December 6, audiences can look forward to a gripping, emotional journey that honors the firefighters who risk their lives every day. The film’s launch will coincide with Prime Video’s ongoing mission to deliver engaging, impactful stories that connect with viewers across cultures.