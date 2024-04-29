Advertisement
Experience The Burning Fire Of Freedom With Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Musical Gem 'Azadi'

Following the resounding success of its first two songs, "Sakal Ban" and "Tilasmi Bahein," the auteur is now out with the third song from the series titled ‘Azadi’.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Experience The Burning Fire Of Freedom With Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Musical Gem 'Azadi' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Visionary filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his larger-than-life cinematic spectacles, continues to captivate audiences with his latest offering, the Netflix web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar." Following the resounding success of its first two songs, "Sakal Ban" and "Tilasmi Bahein," the auteur is now out with the third song from the series titled ‘Azadi’. Featuring a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, "Azadi" promises to be a poignant tribute to India's unsung heroes—the freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the nation's independence struggle.

True to its name, "Azadi" embodies the spirit of patriotism, evoking a sense of pride and capturing the emotions behind a fight to free India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his signature grandeur, opulent sets, breath-taking costumes, and top notch composition to 'Azadi' with heart touching and goosebump- worthy lyrics by A M Turaz. The musical prowess of "Azadi" is further accentuated by the stellar vocal performances of Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum, and Aditi Prabhudesai. Enriched with traditional instrumentation such as the dhol and pakhawaj, the song is an original composition by the celebrated filmmaker and promises to move the patriot in you.

As Heermandi’s "Azadi" takes center stage, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaffirms his status as one of India's cinematic luminaries. With its compelling narrative, captivating visuals, and soul-stirring music, the song stands as a testament to Bhansali's unparalleled creativity and artistic vision, solidifying his position as a gem in the crown of Indian cinema. 

