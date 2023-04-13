topStoriesenglish2594371
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VARUN DHAWAN

Fans Cannot Keep Calm As Varun Dhawan Announces 'Bhediya 2'

Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film 'Bhediya 2' was unveiled.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 01:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film 'Bhediya 2' was unveiled.
  • He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of 'Bhediya', which released last year.

Trending Photos

Fans Cannot Keep Calm As Varun Dhawan Announces 'Bhediya 2'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.

Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film 'Bhediya 2' was unveiled.

He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of 'Bhediya', which released last year.



Details about the second installment are still under wraps.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?