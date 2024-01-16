Fans Hail Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Fighter Trailer, Call It 'Pure Goosebumps'

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Siddharth Anand's Fighter was released yesterday and in no time took over the heads of the masses. From its breathtaking action sequences to its massive landscape to thundering BGM to the fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the trailer has justified that the film is arriving with a bang and a perfect start to 2024. All set to release on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, India's biggest aerial action drama is setting the right tone with its fervor of patriotism. The trailer has been garnering praise from trade analysts and industry people while the wave of fan appreciation has taken the social media universe by storm.

From reckoning the trailer as the trailer of the year to praising the dialogues, the BGM, the Storyline, and the Background score, the netizens are showering immense love on their social media for the trailer. Here is how they reacted.

Pure goosebumps!!! #HrithikRoshan trailer of the year #FighterTrailer ! Itne intezar ka phal bohot meetha Mila..trust me!! — GR's Fan Boy ARYA (@majumder_arya) January 15, 2024

#FighterTrailer is the best trailer I’ve seen 4 a Bollywood movie in recent times. VFX,Dialogues, Storyline, Background score, everything is pure goosebumps, & when @iHrithik says Indian Occupied Pakistan, JAI HIND! Can’t wait to experience it on IMAX 3D!

pic.twitter.com/WbgVTmCaox January 15, 2024

As the trailer of Fighter has been released, it has justified that director Siddharth Anand after ruling 2023 with Pathaan, is back to set new examples of success. Hrithik Roshan on the other hand, is arriving in the action after WAR and his presence in the trailer says it all 'Fighter' is surely going to be his massiest and most patriotic film. Deepika Padukone is seen performing aerial actions and she is looking stunning. She indeed had a great 2023 with the two biggest releases of the year with, Pathaan and Jawan and now she is coming back with another one this year with 'Fighter'. While the trailer has arrived with a power pack punch of adrenaline rush, the film will surely create history for Republic Day releases till date.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.