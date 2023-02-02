Fans Hail Yami Gautam’s Intense act as a Crime Reporter in ‘Lost’ Trailer

New Delhi: Yami Gautam’s highly anticipated trailer of ‘Lost’ dropped today and it looks extremely intriguing and exciting. Just as the audience showered abundant love on her 2022 hits ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’ seems like it is going to be another good one from Yami Gautam.

The actress has been one of the most consistently strong performers of Bollywood, and this year is looks promising of quality content yet again as she will be seen in the investigative thriller, 'Lost', action-comedy, 'Dhoom Dhaam' and the suspense thriller, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' among others.

Fans also seem to super excited to see their remarkable performer in a new film again as many took to their social media to hail the actress as they wrote, “We have seen Yami Gautam prove her mettle as one of the most refined actors over the years. Last year we saw her play a statement making, kidnapper, Naina in ‘A Thursday’ and then the cop, IPS Jyoti Deswal in ‘Dasvi’, and now she will be seen portraying the role of an investigative journalist for Lost and that has definitely amped up the excitement among the audience once again to see Yami do something new.”

Intriguing trailer!! @yamigautam is looking Strong & powerful Magnificent screen presence by Yami which makes the trailer more interesting Another strong & solid story by @aniruddhatony Tony Da . Can't wait for 16th February. #LOST will be streaming on @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/5YUa10Zy2Z February 1, 2023

Finally after a long break trailer is here https://t.co/5QeBMsHYpX



Yes, yes, the girl Is Back In Form



what an amazing trailer, and #Yami's expression's so good in the movie, this one is totally loved it. This is going to be a great movie.#YamiGautam #Lost pic.twitter.com/qKh9d0vMU8 — fardeen (@fardeenSRK1) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘Lost’ will be released on 16 February 2023. The actress will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.