topStoriesenglish2568954
NewsEntertainmentMovies
YAMI GAUTAM

Fans Hail Yami Gautam’s Intense act as a Crime Reporter in ‘Lost’ Trailer

Yami Gautam's upcoming film 'Lost's trailer just dropped and it looks quite intriguing and exciting to fans as Yami essays the role of a reporter on a mission.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans Hail Yami Gautam’s Intense act as a Crime Reporter in ‘Lost’ Trailer

New Delhi: Yami Gautam’s highly anticipated trailer of ‘Lost’ dropped today and it looks extremely intriguing and exciting. Just as the audience showered abundant love on her 2022 hits ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’ seems like it is going to be another good one from Yami Gautam.  

The actress has been one of the most consistently strong performers of Bollywood, and this year is looks promising of quality content yet again as she will be seen in the investigative thriller, 'Lost', action-comedy, 'Dhoom Dhaam' and the suspense thriller, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' among others. 

Fans also seem to super excited to see their remarkable performer in a new film again as many took to their social media to hail the actress as they wrote, “We have seen Yami Gautam prove her mettle as one of the most refined actors over the years. Last year we saw her play a statement making, kidnapper, Naina in ‘A Thursday’ and then the cop, IPS Jyoti Deswal in ‘Dasvi’, and now she will be seen portraying the role of an investigative journalist for Lost and that has definitely amped up the excitement among the audience once again to see Yami do something new.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘Lost’ will be released on 16 February 2023. The actress will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar. 

Live Tv

Yami GautamlostYami Gautam lost trailerYami Gautam lostYami Gautam picsYami Gautam news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group