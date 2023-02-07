‘Fans ka Sawaal hai’: Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on his Reunion With Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Not only for Shah Rukh Khan`s fans but Pathaan is also special for Salman Khan`s fans. Pathaan marked the on-screen reunion of SRK and Salman after a long time. On making a special appearance in Pathaan, Salman said, "For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I`m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF`s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I`m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I`m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again."

He added, "His (Adi`s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi knows Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people love us on screen. Also, the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I`m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic."

Prior to Pathaan, SRK and Salman have worked together in `Karan Arjun`, `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai` and `Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam`. On collaborating with Salman after ages, SRK also expressed his happiness.

"Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn't work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types!! So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF`s Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I`m hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen. I`m delighted that people have loved seeing us together in Pathaan," he shared. Released on January 25, Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film has created history at the box office by becoming the first Hindi film to enter Rs 100 crore club in 11 days.