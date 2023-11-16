New Delhi: The adrenaline-pumping world of espionage and high-stakes action reached new heights with the recently released blockbuster, Tiger 3. However, a surprise in the post-credit scene left audiences on the edge of their seats. As the credits rolled, fans were treated to an electrifying few scenes, signaling the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the much-anticipated sequel, War 2.

The clip masterfully sets the stage for the next chapter in the spy universe, promising an even more thrilling and heart-stopping adventure.

Featuring a jaw-dropping announcement, as Kabir (played by superstar Hrithik Roshan) steps back into the spy universe. The teaser glimpses for War 2 give audiences a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride of action, suspense, and intrigue.

Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, became an instant fan favorite when he first graced the screen in the 2019 blockbuster, War. His charismatic portrayal of a skilled and enigmatic spy captured the audience's imagination, making Kabir a memorable character in the spy thriller genre. It’s no surprise then that the ending of Tiger 3 left fans expressing overwhelming excitement about seeing their beloved hero back in action.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts from fans expressing their excitement and eagerly anticipating the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. The post-credit scene also had theatergoers whistling, hooting, and erupting into applause, showcasing the announcement's weighty impact on the audience.

Apart from the intriguing plot and the promise of intense action, fans couldn't help but notice how good Hrithik Roshan looked in the sequence. The actor's suave and stylish appearance in the clip has become a hot topic of discussion among fans, adding another layer of anticipation for the film.

As the excitement continues, War 2 is poised to be a blockbuster that delivers on the promise of heart-stopping action, a gripping narrative, and the stylish return of Hrithik Roshan as the iconic Kabir.