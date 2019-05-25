close

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is sweating it out prepping for 'Toofan'

Farhan and Rakeysh had earlier collaborated for the 2013 blockbuster 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

Farhan Akhtar is sweating it out prepping for &#039;Toofan&#039;

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar, who stunned fans with his spectacular performance in `Bhaag Milkha Bhaag`, is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming film `Toofan` where he will play a boxer. The `Rock On!!` actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures from the boxing training session he is undergoing for the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

In the post, the actor can be seen sweating it out in the gym to get into his character skin for the film. He can also be seen punching a sandbag and learning new skills for the role. The actor has time and again posted pictures and videos of the training he is undergoing for the role.

Farhan and Rakeysh had earlier collaborated for the 2013 blockbuster `Bhaag Milkha Bhaag`, a biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.

Reportedly, unlike `Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag`, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic. It will be a fictional story. At present, Farhan is busy with Shonali Bose`s `The Sky Is Pink` for which he is reuniting with his `Dil Dhadakne Do` co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features `Dangal` fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. 

 

