topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIJAY SETHUPATHI

Vijay Sethupathi fans get a special treat on his birthday, check out his character video from 'Farzi'

The video gives a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video gives a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same.
  • While the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it’s hard to ignore his affable antics.

Trending Photos

Vijay Sethupathi fans get a special treat on his birthday, check out his character video from 'Farzi'

New Delhi: On Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, Prime Video drops an intriguing video of their upcoming crime thriller Farzi, featuring the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for con artist Sunny aka Artist, played by Shahid Kapoor. 

The video gives a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is hell-bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country and will go to any extent for the same. While the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it’s hard to ignore his affable antics. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Amped with the foot-tapping background music, the video is a perfect visual treat for his fans and viewers across the globe.

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video on 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Live Tv

Vijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi birthdayVijay Sethupathi fansVijay Sethupathi FarziFarzi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?