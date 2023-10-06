Fighter: Deepika Padukone Stuns In Casuals As She Poses After Film Wrap, New Pic From Italy Shoot Goes Viral

New Delhi: Fans are super excited for Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter,' which is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. They will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time and fans are extremely excited for this. Recently, many pictures from the set of the film are going viral and today one such click of the Diva Deepika Padukone has surfaced online.

Deepika can be seen posing with one of the members of her team as she wrapped up shooting for the film in Italy. In the picture, DeePee is with Augustus Pereira, who is a part of choreographer Bosco Martis' team. The actress exudes charm as she smiles in the sun-kissed picture. She looks stunning in a white striped shirt with baggy denim jeans, she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Augustus wrote, "And it’s a wrap for Italy schedule.Thanks@deepikapadukone @marflix_pictures."

Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs with actors Hrithik and Deepika Padukone at the beautiful Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia. The trio has been filming a dance number followed by a romantic ballad.

Actor Arfeen Khan took to Instagram to post the picture. He wrote, “Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.” Deepika can be seen in a white dress. While Hrithik chose a blue t-shirt with black hoodie. Recently, Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to his social media to announce that it's a wrap for Hrithik and Deepika's Fighter Italy schedule.

Talking about the film, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. 'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from 'Fighter', he will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.