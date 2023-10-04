trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670684
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Pose For A Selfie Amid The Shoot For Their Next

Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs with actors Hrithik and Deepika Padukone at the beautiful Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia. The trio has been filming a dance number followed by a romantic ballad.

Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Pose For A Selfie Amid The Shoot For Their Next Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone posed for a selfie with the ‘Fighter’ filmmaker Siddharth Anand in Italy.

Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs with actors Hrithik and Deepika Padukone at the beautiful Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia. The trio has been filming a dance number followed by a romantic ballad.

Actor Arfeen Khan took to Instagram to post the picture. He wrote, “Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.” Deepika can be seen in a white dress. While Hrithik chose a blue t-shirt with black hoodie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arfeen Khan (@arfeen.khan)

Talking about the film, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. 'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from 'Fighter', he will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. 

