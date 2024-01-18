New Delhi: After inspiring the audience with his aspirational performance in Lakshya as an Indian Army Captain, Hrithik Roshan has taken to donning the Indian defense force uniform after 20 years once again in Siddharth Anand's Fighter - this time as a Fighter Jet Pilot.

Fighter's action-packed trailer introduces viewers to Hrithik's onscreen character Shamsher Pathania aka 'Patty' who is the Fighter jet Squadron Leader at a special task force of the Indian Air Force called Air Dragons.

Hrithik's onscreen character 'Patty' is seen mouthing powerful dialogues while delivering a performance that peaks patriotic fervor mixed with action and emotions. These dialogues have gripped the audience with its nationalist tone. Here are some of the most hard-hitting dialogues delivered by Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter :

1) Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kayi...

Par watan se haseen sanam nahi hota,

Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar, marte hai kayi,

Par tirange se khoobsurat kaffan nahi hota

2) Fighter woh nahi hai jo apna target achieve karta hai,

Woh hai, jo unhe thok deta hai!

3) Dhoke ka jawaab, badle se!

4) POK ka matlab hai, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai,

Maalik hum hain!

5) Yeh meri team hai Sir, aur unhein meri zaroorat hai

6) Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi pe utar aaye..

Toh tumhara har mohalla India Occupied Pakistan ban jayega!

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in the uniform representing the Indian Air Force. He is seen skillfully flying fighter jets and performing breathtaking action.

Fighter's Trailer showcases Hrithik Roshan’s character ‘Patty’ against the backdrop of 2019 Pulwama attack. Glimpse of the attack and subsequent action taken by the Indian Air Force are seen in the hard-hitting trailer.

Netizens celebrated the trailer as a welcome movie watching experience on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day with Fighter releasing in Cinemas on 25th January 2024.

The film marks to be Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film, that will also be releasing in 3D IMAX format.

Fighter unites the blockbuster actor - director duo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after successful outings like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). It is regarded as director Siddharth Anand's most ambitious film and promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience to the Indian audience. The film stands to be India's first aerial action franchise film.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter gives a bird's eye view of the Indian Air Force encompassing their on-duty lifestyle and off-duty way of life. The film depicts the coming together of a fictional Squad comprising Elite Fighter Jet Pilots and Chopper Pilots, led by Hrithik Roshan's Patty and Deepika Padukone's Minni respectively. The Air Dragons under the command of Anil Kapoor's Rocky, come together to tackle a mission of national interest over a thrilling aerial action operation.