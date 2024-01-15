Fighter Trailer: Anil Kapoor Opens Up On His Journey, Says 'The Film Taught Me Discipline, Selfless Work'

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, director Sidharth Anand and the cast and crew members of Fighter launched the trailer of the patriotic aerial action film at a press and fan meet in Mumbai earlier today.

Talking about the film, Kapoor says, "It has been a phenomenal journey. I hope this journey continues even after the release. What this film has taught me is discipline and selfless work. Today is Army Day and a great day to launch the trailer of the film. I'm overwhelmed with the reaction and it is a pleasure working with the entire team."

Kapoor embarked on a fitness journey to look the part of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh who is assigned to oversee a team of lethal fighter pilots as they prepare for a retaliatory strike along POK. Co-star Roshan referred to Kapoor as the youngest fighter in the film owing to his age-defying looks and taut physique.

Fighter follows the story of a group of Indian Air Force fighter pilots, their lives and adventures. Produced by Sidharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios, the film is the first of a planned franchise and releases on January 25.