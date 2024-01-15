trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709950
Fighter Trailer Out Now: Netizens Calls Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand's Film 'Fabulous, Pure Goosebumps'

In no time, the trailer has started a conversation over social media, where netizens are praising the trailer and expressing their excitement to witness India's Biggest aerial action film on 25th January 2024. 

Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024
New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, the power-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter has been released and started making waves everywhere. Well-packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the crackling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and powerful BGM, the trailer has guaranteed a perfect start to 2024 with the celebration of 75th Republic Day. In no time, the trailer has started a conversation over social media, where netizens are praising the trailer and expressing their excitement to witness India's Biggest aerial action film on 25th January 2024. 

From praising the VFX, Dialogue, Storyline, Background score, and Hrithik's stunning avatar, here is how netizens reacted on their social media. 

"In the jungle of action films, Hrithik Roshan reigns as the undisputed lion!  Brace yourself for the adrenaline-packed #FighterTrailer – where every roar is a testament to action cinema royalty! #FighterTrailer"

"#FighterTrailer is the best trailer I’ve seen 4 a Bollywood movie in recent times. VFX, Dialogue, Storyline, Background score, everything is pure goosebumps, & when @iHrithik says Indian Occupied Pakistan, JAI HIND! Can’t wait to experience it on IMAX 3D!"

"India occupied Pakistan" fabulous dialogue  #FighterTrailer is fabulous and a mixture of exceptional visuals, country-loving patriotic emotions, and yes @iHrithik' s acting masterclass. #FighterOn25thJan @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor"

"Guys, have you seen the new #FighterTrailer yet?  It's got everything - action, drama, and of course our very own Greek God @iHrithik!  Can't wait to see him in this badass avatar! Who else is pumped for this one? #HrithikRoshan #Bollywood #Excited"

"Pure goosebumps!!! 
#HrithikRoshan trailer of the year #FighterTrailer ! Itne intezar ka phal bohot meetha Mila..trust me!!"

"You know like how some movies are made for the big screen and after watching the fighter movie trailer I can surely say that this is one of those movies #FighterTrailer #Fighter #HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence. 

