Fighter Twitter Movie Review, Reactions: Netizens Call Hrithik Roshan In 'Top Form', Laud Deepika For Ferocious Avatar

New Delhi: Fighting its way through comes Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film that has been highly-anticipated. Much like the enthusiasm around it, the fans have poured their love on social media.

While some viewers have outrightly termed 'Fighter' as a 'Blockbuster', others have lauded the film for its action sequences and VFX. A user wrote, "AGAIN, I REPEAT - MASTERPIECE". Another user commented complimented, "Star power, style, scale, soul, substance and surprises. what an EXPERIENCE." A die-hard Hrithik fan commented, "#HrithikRoshan is Just Too Good His Screen Presence is Outstanding, You can't take your eyes off from him."

The film boasts of a stellar cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Director Siddharth Anand said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

Director Siddharth Anand opened up if it was difficult to convince Deepika and Hrithik to flaunt abs. He responded saying, "It's not easy to convince them, first of all. Honestly, it stems from the confidence that they have. They have confidence in themselves, in their appearance, about how good-looking they are. Just look at them. Inko kuch bolne ki zaroorat nhi padti hai"

"As I have said in other interviews, just see how gorgeous they are looking. Honestly, I don't need to do anything. Just roll it at 48 frames and make them walk and put good music." Replying to this, Hrithik said, "You can trust Sid," to which Siddharth replied that they had worked very hard. "Jokes apart, it's not easy to look like this. I think they put in a lot of effort, and the one word that I use is sacrifice. There's a lot of sacrifice that goes into looking like this, and they are relentless. They know what to wear to the beach or while dancing.

Imagine us dancing shirtless. Every part is going to be jumping. They are like rock; they are sculpted, and it's a lot of effort that goes into it," he added.