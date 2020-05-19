हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FWICE

Film association's plea to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Let us resume post-production work

FWICE is the film industry workers' union based in Mumbai. As of 2020, it has 5,00,000 members.

Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

Mumbai: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, seeking permission for resume post-production work in the media and entertainment industry.

The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of FWICE, reads: "With reference to the subject matter, we would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects of the media and entertainment industry which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post-production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending. If permissions are given to carry out such post-production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be a great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted."

The letter further reads: "We assure you of complying with all the necessary guidelines pertaining to the health, safety and security of the workers involved in such post-production activities if permitted to do so."

