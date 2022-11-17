'Freddy' to 'Bhediya', IMDb releases the list of the most anticipated Indian movies and Shows

New Delhi: IMDb, one of the most popular and credible sources of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has recently launched its official social media handles for Indian content. Fans of entertainment may now follow two brand-new social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, @IMDb in, for the most recent information about Indian movies, web shows, and talent.

While updating everyone about the most anticipated upcoming Indian movies and shows, IMDb has come up with a list of films and shows that yone just can't afford to miss. Listing down names and release dates of the 10 most anticipated upcoming Indian movies and shows for the masses, IMDb shared a post on their social media handle.

The caption on the post read "Let the dates be saved and reminders set for #IMDbMostAnticipated #IMDbMostAnticipated - a list of the most anticipated Indian movies and TV shows with their release dates, based on page views on IMDb.com, as of 16th November."

Here is the post:

Since launching last month, tens of thousands of followers have engaged with the channels, sharing what they love most about their favorite Indian celebrities and titles. The new IMDb Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with celebrities. Recent posts have featured content such as top user-rated films and web series, IMDb trivia, and collaborations with popular stars and studios.