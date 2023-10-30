From Lagaan to Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan Productions Always Guarantee Universally Loved Cinema

New Delhi: The magic of cinema is eternal. The art of storytelling, the art of bringing a unique idea to the audience is something only this medium is very well capable of doing. Seems like, In this realm of entertainment, Aamir Khan Productions has expertised the art of cinema perfectly.

Their films are proof, of how they manage to pull a huge chunk of audience to the theaters and ensure to entertain them till the last scene. Yes, it is Aamir Khan Productions behind films, like, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Peepli (Live), Delhi Belly, Dangal, Laal Singh Chaddha, and yet another in the lineup, Laapataa Ladies.

Well, must say, every time an AKP film is announced, we get excited. The excitement of witnessing a compelling story, a very distinctive narrative, and most importantly a different cinema. Well, there's nothing wrong to say, AKP is the only production house that has managed to give back-to-back hits.

As a matter of fact, Lagaan being their first production, made its place in the Academy Awards while ahead of this, the spree of back-to-back blockbuster films continued with Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Dangal, and yet another one, Laapataa Ladies who's teaser is currently making noise everywhere.

Moreover, it's indeed worth saying, that AKP has produced a kind of movies that serves almost all kind of age groups. A very well-studded universally appealing cinema is what they bring to the audience. Right from kids to adults, to senior citizens, everyone can enjoy their films. An apt way to say it, would be that, they are the one production house who knows how to make good cinema.

Aamir Khan Productions has always been serving the industry with some amazing cinema and good to say, a very well commercially successful one. This is probably the reason why the excitement among the audience is always so real, which is proving all right after the release of the Laapataa Ladies teaser. The excitement among the audience is well spread across and yes, we can say, it's going to be yet another AKP spectacle on its way.