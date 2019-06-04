From Wanted to Race 3, here's a recap of Salman Khan's Eid-special releases

New Delhi: Ten years ago on Eid, Salman Khan released his gangster-drama 'Wanted' to positive reviews and overwhelming response from the audience. Since then, the trend continued. From 2009 till now, Salman has booked Eid for the release of his films. It was only in 2013 that none of his films released on Eid.

On Eid 2019, Salman is all set to present his much-awaited film 'Bharat' to the audiences. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. 'Bharat' is the official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father' and also features stars like Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

While we wait for a day more to watch 'Bharat', here's a refresher of the 53-year-old actor's Eid releases.

'Wanted', 2009: Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film starred Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles. It was an official remake of the Telugu film 'Pokiri' and was also the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

'Dabangg', 2010: This year, Salman introduced Sonakshi Sinha to the film industry. Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It was the highest-grossing films of 2010 and won several awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

'Bodyguard', 2011: Salman was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor in 'Bodyguard', an action-romantic comedy. The film was a huge commercial success and went on to become the highest opening day grosser. It was a remake 2010 Malayalam film of the same name starring Dileep and Nayantara.

'Ek Tha Tiger', 2012: The espionage action-thriller, directed by Kabir Khan, released to positive reviews and the audiences simply loved the film for the action, storyline and, of course, the lead pair - Salman and Katrina. 'Ek Tha Tiger' was Salman's Eid and Independence Day-special release. The film set numerous box office records.

'Kick', 2014: Sajid Nadiadwala-directed 'Kick' released in about 5,000 screens worldwide on Eid. The film starred Jacquline Fernandez opposite Salman. It was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. 'Kick' released to a blockbuster status and received a positive response at the box office too.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 2015: This film of Salman Khan opened to a thundering response at the box office and wide acclaims from the critics. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was nominated in several categories at the Filmfare Awards.

Salman played Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who helps a six-year-old Pakistani girl reunite with her parents. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, starred Kareena Kapoor, child artiste Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

'Sultan', 2016: Like every year, this Eid release of Salman also got a bumper opening. The wrestling drama starred Anushka Sharma opposite Salman. 'Sultan' was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is one of the top five highest-grossing films ever.

'Tubelight', 2017: This Kabir Khan-directed film failed to impress a part of the audiences unlike and the critics unlike the other releases of Salman. The war drama, set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, starred Salman along with brother Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and Om Puri. The film

'Race 3', 2018: The action-thriller, directed by Remo D'Souza, featured an ensemble cast of Salman with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It was the third installment of 'Race' series. Though the film received negative reviews from critics it managed to taste success at the box office.