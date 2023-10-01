New Delhi: The 'Fukrey' gang is back and with a bang! Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha's film has had a good start at the box office and fans are in love with the comedy-riot. The film is riding high at the ticket window and the box office numbers are proof. After having the right kick start on the film’s first day, the movie has minted over Rs 28 crores on its third day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official news and wrote, "#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun – Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun - Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30… pic.twitter.com/Ec0zhxMiGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2023

Fukrey 3 is written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment. The film was initially supposed to hit theatres on September 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, earlier this month makers postponed the movie and shifted the release to September 28.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.