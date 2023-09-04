Fukrey 3: Makers Tease Fans With Goofy, Interactive Posters Of Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat

New Delhi: Taking fans for a ride, Excel Entertainment dropped thrilling posters of the much-awaited iconic franshise comedy 'Fukrey 3'. Peaking excitement with these character posters, characters Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji looked charismatic in the latest series of pictures. This dynamic reunion promises triple the madness on the big screen.

Recently, the makers announced Fukrey 3's release on September 28, 2023. With these posters amping up our anticipation, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer drop on September 5th, especially when paired with Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan," the year's biggest action spectacle.





Having garnered immense love and support from the audience, Fukrey is among the few franchise that has its 3rd installment. It's a franchise that arrived in 2013 as just a film but went on to become an audience favorite with every succeeding installment. While this biggest youth franchise ruled the hearts of the audience, it also proved its mettle at the box office by marking its presence in 100 Cr. Club. Moreover, Fukrey 3 will definitely break the record again as it's coming at the right time when sequels are ruling the market.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, are known for its iconic buddy and friendship films.