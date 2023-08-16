New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's patriotic drama 'Gadar 2' has managed to win a million hearts and shattered many records, emerging as an unprecedented cinematic triumph at the Box Office. On August 15, it proudly claimed the highest collections in the past two decades, a testament to its unwavering popularity and audience appeal. With an astounding footfall of 1.55+ crores patrons in just the first 5 days, Gadar 2 has achieved a milestone as the biggest non-solo release of all time.

GADAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

The numbers speak volumes, with a staggering net collection of Rs 55.40 Crore achieved just yesterday, contributing to an impressive total net collection of Rs 228.98 Crore. Gadar 2 has undoubtedly etched its name in the annals of cinematic history, setting a standard that will be cherished for years to come.

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film released in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.

The storyline is set against the backdrop of the Crush India Movement of 1971 with Sunny Paaji aka Tara Singh heading to Pakistan to save his child, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the neighbouring country's Army.

