Gadar 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's Mass Entertainer Shatters Records, Creates History With Rs 228.98 Cr Earning In 5 Days

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's patriotic drama 'Gadar 2' has managed to win a million hearts and shattered many records, emerging as an unprecedented cinematic triumph at the Box Office. On August 15, it proudly claimed the highest collections in the past two decades, a testament to its unwavering popularity and audience appeal. With an astounding footfall of 1.55+ crores patrons in just the first 5 days, Gadar 2 has achieved a milestone as the biggest non-solo release of all time. 

GADAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

The numbers speak volumes, with a staggering net collection of Rs 55.40 Crore achieved just yesterday, contributing to an impressive total net collection of Rs 228.98 Crore. Gadar 2 has undoubtedly etched its name in the annals of cinematic history, setting a standard that will be cherished for years to come.


Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film released in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.

The storyline is set against the backdrop of the Crush India Movement of 1971 with Sunny Paaji aka Tara Singh heading to Pakistan to save his child, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the neighbouring country's Army.

Gadar 2 is running successfully in theatres near you.

