Gadar 2 first look out: Sunny Deol Returns as Tara Singh, Looks Fierce Holding Hammer

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's 'Gadar', which shattered box-office records 22 years ago, is returning with its sequel. The first poster from the sequel titled 'Gadar 2' was unveiled on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. Sunny, who is returning as Tara Singh in the installment, took to Instagram and dropped a poster where he is looking all raged and intense while holding a giant hammer. The actor is spoting a turban-clad look and wearing green kurta-pyjama. In the background, we see a vehicle turned upside down at an under constructed building and armed forces approaching the place.

Sharing the poster, Sunny captioned it by writing his famous dialogue from the prequel of the film, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai... Zindabaad Tha... Aur Zindabaad Rahega!" He added, "This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023." Towards the end, he wished his fans, "#HappyRepublicDay".

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer created an insurmountable stir in Bollywood when it released in 2001 and clashed against Aamir Khan's Oscar nominated 'Lagaan'.

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gadar 2' stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The sequel also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma said: "`Gadar - Ek Prem Katha` isn`t my film but it`s people`s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina`s love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster."

'Gadar 2' is slated for release on August 11, 2023.