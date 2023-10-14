Ganapath, Do Patti: Kriti Sanon Juggles Between Choc-O-Bloc Schedule

New Delhi: The versatile Kriti Sanon, who's enjoying a great phase in her career, is currently showcasing her incredible ability to juggle a hectic schedule that would leave most people breathless. The talented star is currently filming her upcoming 'Do Patti' in the serene locales of Nainital. However, her commitment to her work doesn't end there.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Kriti is currently stationed in Nainital for 'Do Patti' shoot. She will then take a brief hiatus from her shooting commitments in Nainital for a day to attend the prestigious National Award ceremony in Delhi."

The source further adds, "Following her National Award win, Kriti seamlessly transitions into the promotional whirlwind for her upcoming film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.' After her 'Ganapath' promotions, she will then kickstart the Mumbai schedule of 'Do Patti'."

Kriti's journey from being an engineer to a National Award-winning actress is a testament to her resilience, dedication, and sheer talent, making her an inspiration for aspiring artists - Her ability to excel in diverse roles and navigate a hectic schedule is a true testament to her versatility as an artist and her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Apart from 'Do Patti', the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' where she will be seen in a really badass action avatar.

She also has an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor, which is set to hit theatres next year. Besides these, she will also feature Rhea in Kapoor's 'The Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.