'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Presenting Alia Bhatt as powerful and fierce 'mafia queen'

New Delhi: Is there anything Alia Bhatt cannot do? Needless to say, the answer is no. On Wednesday, as promised by the actress herself, she dropped the first look of her much-anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and the first thing that will come to your mind after looking at the posters will be Alia is a winner, already.

In a never-seen-avatar, Alia looks powerful, fierce as well as stunning on the two posters released today. She introduced herself on social media as "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi" while Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions said, "Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi."

The posters show younger and older versions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, played by Alia. One is a close-up of her face. She features as the 'mafia queen' with a big red bindi on her forehead and dark kohled eyes. Her fierce gaze will pinch through your soul. On the second poster, she is seen sitting beside a table in a skirt and a blouse set. A pistol is also placed on the table. Alia's looks speak a thousand words in both the posters of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Here's presenting Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi:

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The plot revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner, who later becomes a matriarch.

The film is directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali. Earlier, the actor-director duo had announced 'Inshallah', also starring Salman Khan, but the film was shelved due to creative differences between the Salman and Bhansali.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled to release on September 11. Ajay Devgn also stars in a pivotal role in the film.