Ghoomer Special Screening For Specially-Abled, Cancer Patients; Director R Balki Attends

New Delhi: The recently released movie "Ghoomer", directed by R Balki, has received immense praise and recognition. The director himself attended a special screening of the movie, organized by Nidarshana Gowani's Trust Kamala AGGT, catering specifically to handicapped individuals, cancer patients, and underprivileged children.

"Ghoomer" delivers a powerful message of never giving up, and it has been widely acclaimed for its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. Abhishek Bachchan who plays a lead role in the movie, has been applauded for his remarkable acting skills, truly bringing his character to life. Actress Saiyami Kher's performance has also been highly lauded for her captivating portrayal.

Nidarshana Gowani's Trust Kamala AGGT, which arranged the special screening, aims to provide entertainment and joy to those individuals who face various challenges in their lives. By conducting screenings specifically for the handicapped, cancer patients, and underprivileged children, the organization hopes to bring a smile to their faces and empower them through the emotions depicted in "Ghoomer".



The movie's profound message and stellar performances resonated deeply with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. Director R Balki expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the trust's efforts in making the special screening possible, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the world of cinema.

The Trust organised this cinematic experience to reach out to more marginalized individuals, making cinema accessible to everyone.

'Ghoomer' is not only a cinematic masterpiece but also a medium of inspiration and motivation for those facing adversity. It serves as a reminder to never give up and to persevere in the face of challenges. The movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising its thought-provoking storyline, exceptional performances, and impactful message.