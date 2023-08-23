trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652675
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GHOOMER SPECIAL SCREENING

Ghoomer Special Screening For Specially-Abled, Cancer Patients; Director R Balki Attends

Ghoomer Special Screening: Ghoomer features Abhishek Bachchan as the coach and Saiyami Kher plays the titular role of a paraplegic sportsperson.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ghoomer Special Screening For Specially-Abled, Cancer Patients; Director R Balki Attends

New Delhi: The recently released movie "Ghoomer", directed by R Balki, has received immense praise and recognition. The director himself attended a special screening of the movie, organized by Nidarshana Gowani's Trust Kamala AGGT, catering specifically to handicapped individuals, cancer patients, and underprivileged children.

"Ghoomer" delivers a powerful message of never giving up, and it has been widely acclaimed for its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. Abhishek Bachchan who plays a lead role in the movie, has been applauded for his remarkable acting skills, truly bringing his character to life. Actress Saiyami Kher's performance has also been highly lauded for her captivating portrayal.

Nidarshana Gowani's Trust Kamala AGGT, which arranged the special screening, aims to provide entertainment and joy to those individuals who face various challenges in their lives. By conducting screenings specifically for the handicapped, cancer patients, and underprivileged children, the organization hopes to bring a smile to their faces and empower them through the emotions depicted in "Ghoomer".

The movie's profound message and stellar performances resonated deeply with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. Director R Balki expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the trust's efforts in making the special screening possible, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the world of cinema.

The Trust organised this cinematic experience to reach out to more marginalized individuals, making cinema accessible to everyone. 

'Ghoomer' is not only a cinematic masterpiece but also a medium of inspiration and motivation for those facing adversity. It serves as a reminder to never give up and to persevere in the face of challenges. The movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising its thought-provoking storyline, exceptional performances, and impactful message.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train