Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds The Sabarmati Report, Extends Wishes To Ekta Kapoor; 'Commendable Work'

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the screening of the recently released film 'The Sabarmati Report' at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After watching the film on Thursday, Sawant sent best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the whole team of 'The Sabarmati Report' via a phone call falicitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM said yesterday while speaking with Ektaa Kapoor.

Have A Look At The Post:

The Goa Chief Minister futher said he is considering giving the film a tax-free status in the State.

"After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa; we will implement this decision in a few days. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work," he told ANI.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film with the cast in Lucknow.

Following the screening, he spoke to the media, praising the movie and its lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

"Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further," said Yogi Adityanath.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.