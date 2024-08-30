‘Goosebumps’; Netizens Buzz About The Trailer For Yudhra, Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal
Excel Entertainment has now unveiled an action-packed trailer for Yudhra, pulling viewers further into its thrilling world.
New Delhi: Excel Entertainment captivated audiences with stunning posters for their upcoming film Yudhra, and now they've released an action-packed trailer that pulls viewers deeper into its thrilling world. Upon the trailer's release, social media was flooded with excitement as netizens raved about its jaw-dropping action, gripping story, Siddhant Chaturvedi's bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance, Raghav Juyal's villain avatar and director Ravi Udyawar's exceptional direction.
Here’s how netizens have flooded social media with praise for the Yudhra trailer
Bruh, what have they cooked!? _
I'm entirely sold already. Mega action flick loading! __
_ https://t.co/apSpvYpe6J#Yudhra #YudhraTrailer @excelmovies @SiddyChats #SiddhantChaturvedi #MalavikaMohanan @MalavikaM_ @The_RaghavJuyal @ShridharR @raviudyawar @FarOutAkhtar — Augustin Sadhu (@me_augustinnn) August 29, 2024
Goosebumps ___ #Yudhra Trailer
Shidhant Chaturvedi action maniac look and @The_RaghavJuyal as a villain is just mind blowing _ pic.twitter.com/GHl8xYLl7T — NIKHIL MISHRA (@D3vilsCall) August 29, 2024
Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra Trailer!! __@MalavikaM_ It feels like watching a Hollywood movie trailer!! Wish you success with this film Mallu __#MalavikaMohanan #Yudhra pic.twitter.com/1x7tbZit0x— Movie Frames (@BestM0vieFrames) August 29, 2024
Looks slick - @SiddyChats in a massy, action-packed role in #Yudhra @MalavikaM_ looks gorgeous! https://t.co/Xoy6MzDnkD — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) August 29, 2024
_ The #YudhraTrailer is finally here! Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride. _ #Yudhra pic.twitter.com/jxcX8fmUTY — Saumya (@Saumji) August 29, 2024
Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in the trailer of Yudhra__, looking forward to watch her on the big screen_ — Shreya Juneja (@ShreyaJuneja03) August 30, 2024
The visuals in the #Yudhra trailer are stunning. Can't wait to see how the film unfolds. pic.twitter.com/t4iRYbCp5Q — Santhoshi Santhoshi (@SanthoshiS77512) August 29, 2024
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.
