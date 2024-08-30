‘Goosebumps’; Netizens Buzz About The Trailer For Yudhra, Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment captivated audiences with stunning posters for their upcoming film Yudhra, and now they've released an action-packed trailer that pulls viewers deeper into its thrilling world. Upon the trailer's release, social media was flooded with excitement as netizens raved about its jaw-dropping action, gripping story, Siddhant Chaturvedi's bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance, Raghav Juyal's villain avatar and director Ravi Udyawar's exceptional direction.

Here’s how netizens have flooded social media with praise for the Yudhra trailer

Goosebumps ___ #Yudhra Trailer

Shidhant Chaturvedi action maniac look and @The_RaghavJuyal as a villain is just mind blowing _ pic.twitter.com/GHl8xYLl7T — NIKHIL MISHRA (@D3vilsCall) August 29, 2024

Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra Trailer!! __@MalavikaM_ It feels like watching a Hollywood movie trailer!! Wish you success with this film Mallu __#MalavikaMohanan #Yudhra pic.twitter.com/1x7tbZit0x August 29, 2024

Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in the trailer of Yudhra__, looking forward to watch her on the big screen_ — Shreya Juneja (@ShreyaJuneja03) August 30, 2024

The visuals in the #Yudhra trailer are stunning. Can't wait to see how the film unfolds. pic.twitter.com/t4iRYbCp5Q — Santhoshi Santhoshi (@SanthoshiS77512) August 29, 2024

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.