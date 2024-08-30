Advertisement
YUDHRA

‘Goosebumps’; Netizens Buzz About The Trailer For Yudhra, Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal

Excel Entertainment has now unveiled an action-packed trailer for Yudhra, pulling viewers further into its thrilling world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Goosebumps’; Netizens Buzz About The Trailer For Yudhra, Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal (Image: X)

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment captivated audiences with stunning posters for their upcoming film Yudhra, and now they've released an action-packed trailer that pulls viewers deeper into its thrilling world. Upon the trailer's release, social media was flooded with excitement as netizens raved about its jaw-dropping action, gripping story, Siddhant Chaturvedi's bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance,  Raghav Juyal's villain avatar and director Ravi Udyawar's exceptional direction.

Here’s how netizens have flooded social media with praise for the Yudhra trailer

 

 

 

 

 

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.

