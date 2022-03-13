Has Sukumar made changes to Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa-2' to focus on Hindi audiences?

Hyderabad: The makers of 'Pushpa' are all set to kickstart the sequel to the most popular movie very soon. It is reported that the makers are trying to make certain changes to the script, which will create a greater impact when the north Indian audience is considered.

Director Sukumar, who had not planned for a two-part movie earlier, made changes to the script presenting it as 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Now that he has started to revise the script work for 'Pushpa: The Rule', which is called the second part of the pan-India movie, he has indicated that the script will be polished in a way to create a bigger impact.

'Pushpa' is a regional movie, which eventually appealed to a wide range of the audience, thanks to the nationwide hype. As the first part created a sensation, small changes in the script for the sequel will help the makers.

Well, Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and their team has warmed up, ready to kickstart shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule'. It is reported that the second part of the movie will depict Allu Arjun's flamboyant side, as he rules the sandalwood smuggling world in the movie.

With Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the second part will have other actors play important roles.