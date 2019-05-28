Help every girl child feel hygienic: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: On Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar, who gave a push to conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film "PadMan", urged people to help women feel hygienic and safe.

"Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day to all the girls, mothers and sisters. Let's all help every girl child feel hygienic, safe and confident every day of the month. Period," Akshay wrote on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, he posted a photograph from his movie. He, along with his co-star Radhika Apte among others, are seen holding sanitary pads.

Radhika also wrote: "Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day."

"PadMan", directed by R. Balki, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. Arunachalam's fight against menstrual taboo was even narrated in Twinkle Khanna's book "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad".